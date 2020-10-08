Barbara Ives Kuehne



Longmont - Barbara Ives Kuehne age 49 born August 23, 1971 passed away on October 4th, 2020 in Longmont Co. She was the wife of Brent, sharing 22 loving years together.



Born in Rochester New York she was the daughter of Thomas James Ives and Marlene Theresea Ives. She is survived by her loving husband Brent, daughter Rachel (Tj, granddaughters Aislynn and Adisynn), Sons Thomas and Westley, her father Thomas (Sara), Sisters Sandra (David) and Leslie (Marty). She was blessed with 2 nephews, 4 nieces, many great nieces and nephews, and many other loved ones.



She was preceded in death by her mother Marlene Theresea Ives, brother Thomas Ives, grandparents Bud Goetz, Regina Goetz, and Virginia Ives.



Barb lived a life of love and laughter. She left an impact on everyone she met. She will be greatly missed.



The memorial service will be a closed service at the request of the family.









