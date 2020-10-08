1/1
Barbara Ives Kuehne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ives Kuehne

Longmont - Barbara Ives Kuehne age 49 born August 23, 1971 passed away on October 4th, 2020 in Longmont Co. She was the wife of Brent, sharing 22 loving years together.

Born in Rochester New York she was the daughter of Thomas James Ives and Marlene Theresea Ives. She is survived by her loving husband Brent, daughter Rachel (Tj, granddaughters Aislynn and Adisynn), Sons Thomas and Westley, her father Thomas (Sara), Sisters Sandra (David) and Leslie (Marty). She was blessed with 2 nephews, 4 nieces, many great nieces and nephews, and many other loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her mother Marlene Theresea Ives, brother Thomas Ives, grandparents Bud Goetz, Regina Goetz, and Virginia Ives.

Barb lived a life of love and laughter. She left an impact on everyone she met. She will be greatly missed.

The memorial service will be a closed service at the request of the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved