Barbara Jane McChesney
Fort Collins - Barbara Jane McChesney, 94, of Ft Collins Co passed away Nov 5, 2020.
Barbara was the daughter of Gladys Turner and Albert Turner. She has one sister Margaret Ritchey of Monticello Iowa. The family lived in Center Co. Barbara met Thomas Calvin McChesney while attending Colorado State University. They married Dec 6th 1945. They had a son Thomas Sharp McChesney in 1947 while living in Hawaii, he passed away in 2005 breaking their hearts.
She is survived by her husband of 75 years, daughter Sharon McChesney Gillette DVM PhD of Ft Collins CO , daughter in law Connie Van Meter of Carefree AZ. Barbara had three beloved Grandsons Thomas Scott of Huntington Beach CA, William Butler McChesney (Billy) of Wellington CO and Michael Turner McChesney (Mike) of Ft Collins CO Mike and Savana Zytek have two children Colton and June McChesney. Barbara was a military wife for 30 yrs until Tom retired in 1975. They then moved to Jackson ARK where Tom went to work for the State and Barbara pursued her passion for flowers and flower arranging. She had success with her arrangements in many flower shows. Barbara was a long time member and past president of PEO. She also loved her toy dogs especially her poodles. She spent many hours at racetracks supporting Toms passion for horse racing. They eventually returned to Colorado to be near family. Barbara was known for her kind heart and will be missed by friends and family.
Condolences can be sent to Tom at Lemay Ave Health and Rehab, Fort Collins.
Graveside Service will be held at 9:30am on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver.
