Barbara Kathleen Joyce
Born May 13, 1930
Barbara Kathleen Joyce passed away on February 17, 2020. Barbara was born in Red Cloud, Nebraska, to William Cornelius Joyce and Elizabeth Grace Gross Joyce and moved to Kansas City when she was seven years old.
Barbara attended the University of Kansas and received a degree in bacteriology in 1953. She worked as a research assistant in the laboratories at the University of Kansas, and the Kansas University Medical Center. She then accepted a position as a laboratory assistant at the Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Laboratory in Hamilton, Montana, which is where she learned to ski. She went back to further her education and earned a Ph.D. from the University of Kansas in Microbiology in 1965. After postdoctoral training at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School, she accepted a position at Colorado State University in 1968. Her research interest was in bacterial pathogenesis and she studied mechanisms of enzyme action. She taught microbiology and prided herself on her medical microbiology course and was a thorough and rigorous teacher. Barbara was also a popular adviser for premedical students and helped many students achieve their dream of becoming physicians, dentists, and other medical providers. She was also the faculty advisor for "Premedica," which is an organization for students interested in medical careers and worked hard to put together an annual medical symposium, which was very important and well-attended. As she stepped down from this work, it was renamed The Dr. Barbara Joyce Medical Symposium. She was remembered and praised by students long after graduation. Many students stayed in contact with Barbara throughout the rest of her life.
She retired from CSU in 1992 after 24 years of dedicated service. She continued advising premedical students until 2009. While at CSU, she was named one of the Top Twenty CSU professors, the Outstanding Woman Professor at CSU, and was the recipient of the Cermak Advising Award and the Mortar Board Rose. She was an avid CSU sports fan and received the Larry LaSasso Spirit Award. She loved to ski, hike, and play tennis. She also loved classical music and played the violin.
She was active with the St. Joseph Catholic Church and started several social justice projects. Some of these projects continue today including the "Jesse Tree" and "Christmas in July." She helped found a community Health Van in Fort Collins.
She is survived by her brother William Joyce "Bill" of Kansas City, Missouri, and was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Michael C. Joyce "Mike" of San Francisco.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be scheduled in early summer, so plan to join her friends and colleagues at that time.
