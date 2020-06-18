Barbara Leah Griffith
Barbara Leah Griffith

Fort Collins - Barbara "Barb" Griffith, 65, passed away at home June 17, 2020.

Private family services will be held. A larger Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Family and friends are invited to view the full obituary, sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.






Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
