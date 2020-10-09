Barbara M. (Bobbie) Solfermoser
Fort Collins - Barbara M. Solfermoser (Bobbie), 92, of Fort Collins passed away October 1, 2020, at PVH due to complications from a stroke. At Bobbie's request, no service will be held due to Covid concerns. A celebration of life will be arranged when it is safer for gatherings.
Bobbie was born at home on March 19, 1928, near Johnstown, NE, to Willis H. Magary and S. Edith (Wilson) Magary. She grew up on a homesteaded farm that had no plumbing or electricity. Bobbie attended Johnstown schools. After graduating from Ainsworth High School in 1945, she began teaching in a rural one room schoolhouse in Nebraska.
In 1947, Bobbie obtained a teaching certificate from Chadron State Teacher's College. She then taught in West Point, NE, where she met her future husband, the older brother of one of her students. Bobbie married Willard Henry Solfermoser on August 6, 1950, in Johnstown, NE.
In 1953 Bobbie earned her B.S. Degree at the University of Nebraska. She continued teaching in Nebraska until a son (Scott) was born in 1958 with a daughter (Anne) following in 1960.
In 1964, Bobbie and Willard's move to Colorado was a fulfillment of a long-time dream. Bobbie resumed her teaching career after obtaining a Masters of Education from CSU in 1969.
For 21 years, Bobbie taught 2nd and 3rd grade at O'Dea and Warner Elementary Schools in Fort Collins. She helped pioneer team teaching and was twice nominated Teacher of the Year. She retired in 1990 after 31 years of teaching. Bobbie treasured her many lifelong friendships made during her teaching career.
Bobbie and Willard were married 52 years until Willard's death in 2003. They loved camping and were often off on an adventure with their tent or trailer.
Bobbie found enjoyment in all that she did. She loved the outdoors and gardening, was a skilled seamstress, and a talented painter. She volunteered as a Sunday School Teacher, worked with Vacation Bible School, was a board member of the Christian Counseling Associates, and held positions within the Christian Business and Professional Women's Council.
She participated in many Bible Studies and lived her life in accordance with what she learned. Bobbie was treasured for her grace, kindness, being a great listener, and her love of life. God, family, and friends were the center of her life.
Philippians 4:4-8
Bobbie is survived by her son, Scott Willard Solfermoser of LaPorte; her daughter Anne Marie Waage and son-in-law Marc Waage of Denver. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sole sibling Gordon.
