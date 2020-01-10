|
Barbara P. Anderson
Fort Collins - Barbara P. Anderson, 95, of Fort Collins, passed away peacefully Tuesday January 7, 2020 at home. She was born November 16, 1924 in Sugar City, Colorado. As the only daughter, she was one of 4 children born to Elza and Mabel (Brooks) Clay. Barbara grew up in the rural community of Blue Cliff near the town of Sugar City. After graduating from Ordway Public Schools in 1942 and from Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado in 1944, she studied and received her teaching certificate from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. Barbara returned to Arriba, Colorado and taught school there for 2 years.
On June 1, 1946 Barbara married Rex Anderson. They ranched and farmed near Arriba, Colorado and in 1951 moved and purchased a farm near Fort Collins. In 1958 Barbara and her husband's interests turned to construction where she was the company bookkeeper. She was a wonderful mother to three children, grandmother to six grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Barbara was an active member of First Christian Church, volunteering and teaching Sunday school. She also enjoyed gardening, baking, canning and reading.
Surviving Barbara are her children: Gary Anderson and wife Jean, Cheri Richardson, Robin Kepler and husband Ed, grandchildren: Shelly, Patty, Megan, Kelly, Brandon and Matthew and her seven great grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00am on Wed. January 15, 2020 at Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W Drake Rd., Fort Collins with visitation at 10:00am. Graveside service will be in Grandview Cemetery, Fort Collins.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association or The Gideon's International.
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020