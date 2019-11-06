Services
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Strong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Strong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Strong Obituary
Barbara Strong

Fort Collins - Barbara Jean Strong, age 81, of Fort Collins passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019, surrounded by friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Jennie Prillaman, her husband Dick, and her brother Ted. She is remembered as a loving mother to Stephanie, Jennie (John), Mike (Kim), and Susan (Andrew) and nine grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to read the full obituary.
Published in The Coloradoan from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -