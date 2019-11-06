|
Barbara Strong
Fort Collins - Barbara Jean Strong, age 81, of Fort Collins passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019, surrounded by friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Jennie Prillaman, her husband Dick, and her brother Ted. She is remembered as a loving mother to Stephanie, Jennie (John), Mike (Kim), and Susan (Andrew) and nine grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to read the full obituary.
Published in The Coloradoan from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019