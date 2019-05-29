|
|
Beatrice Lucero
- - February 6, 1935-May 22, 2019
Beatrice passed away May 22nd from acute respiratory failure. She suffered with severe arthritis which made it difficult for her to get around.
Beatrice was an avid reader. If she was unable to sleep it was nothing for her to read a book in one night. She also was a crossword enthusiast, love putting together jigsaw puzzles with family and friends and was a stellar cook. She loved to teach her children and grandchildren to cook and bake. Baking for the grandchildren was a treat with all the fancy cookie cutters and most times the cookies were more sprinkles than cookies. Tamale making was a kitchen full of 6 to 8 people and everyone was assigned a task. When all was said and done 50 to 60 dozen were made and shared with the family. Most people don't like fruitcake, but they loved hers. I wonder if it was the homemade balloon wine that she added to the batter.
She married Natividad Lucero on July 29,1953 and they had 5 children. They were married just shy of 50 years.
Beatrice was the matriarch of the family. Raising 5 children was no easy task because there were additional nieces and nephews, cousins or friends of the children that lived nearby. She definitely spoiled the nieces, nephews and cousins. Rides in the back of her pickup truck were always a treat. She would drive on the country roads out on the farm and taught everyone to enjoy nature with the exception of snakes.
Taking walks was also a treat and finding asparagus was a bonus. Planting a large garden was one of her passions. The bounty of the produce was enjoyed and shared with many.
She helped work on the farm and out in the fields, Stake Master, and was housekeeper and caregiver for several families.
She is survived by daughters, Sandra Brown of Ft. Collins, Brenda Holland of Windsor, Glenda Skogg and husband Steve Wiley of Albuquerque; son, Steve Lucero of Lakewood; grandchildren, Scott Brown of Ft. Collins, Jeramie Skogg of Lakewood; step-grandchildren, Caila Hutchinson of Eaton, Shawn Wiley of Pierce, and great grandchildren, Makaya, Jaceson, Angel, Ryleigh, Kenna, Julia and Jordan.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Natividad "Ned-Steve" and son, Richard.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday June 1st at 10:30 a.m. Faith United Church of Christ in Windsor, 1020 Main St.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 29 to June 2, 2019