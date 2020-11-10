Beatrice Olivas
Beatrice Isabel Olivas 79, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 from complications after contracting COVID-19. She was born June 24, 1941 to Telos and Senida Aguirre, in Red Wing, Huerfano, CO.
On December 30, 1961 she was united in marriage to John Joseph Olivas in Ft. Collins. Beatrice was a beautician for over 30 years and was president of the Cosmetology Association, Activity Director for the Good Samaritan Manor. She and Johnny loved to travel to spend time with family and friends in Kansas and Colorado. Bea was a proud grandma. She was devoted to God, her Catholic faith and her family. She enjoyed reading, crochet, embroidery, puzzles, and coloring.
She is survived by two sons, John (Tammy) Olivas, Ft. Collins, CO and Matt (Debbie) Olivas, Thornton, CO; her daughter, Juanita (John) Morgali, St. Marys; two sisters, Ida (Toby) Gallegos; Mabel Abeyta; half-siblings, Arthur (Bobby) Aguirre; Lawrence (Brenda) Aguirre; Tom Aguirre; Albert Aguirre; Henry Aguirre; Stella Marquez and Ann Estrada; 16 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; best friend Juanita Valdez; and pet parrot, Rocky. She was preceded in death by her husband Johnny, one sister, Bertha (Ed-deceased) Vigil; half-sister Barbara Ann Gonzalez; and half-brother Jerry Aguirre.
Requiem Mass will be at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Assumption Chapel in St. Marys. Internet will be in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, St. Marys. Beatrice will lie in state on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. There will be a rosary recited at 5:20 p.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bea's name and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home (785) 437-2222, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, Kansas 66536. www.piperfuneralhome.com