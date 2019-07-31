|
|
Beatrice Rein
Fort Collins - Beatrice Young Rein, age 87, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019 at her home in Fort Collins, Colorado, with her helicopter daughters by her side.
Bea was born July 29, 1931, on the sunny side of the street, in New York, NY to Thomas and Elizabeth Fairbairn. She graduated from Washington Irving High School and enlisted in the Air Force. She served two years and was honorably discharged. Bea graduated from Black Hills State College in Spearfish, South Dakota, with a Bachelor of Science in Education, August 1957. She moved to Riverton to complete her student teaching requirement and during that time she met, dated and married Robert Rein. They were married at Trinity Lutheran Church November 1957. They lived happily together on the Rein Farm in Riverton, Wyoming and together they raised five daughters.
She taught third grade at Lincoln Elementary school, kindergarten at Trinity Lutheran Church and volunteered with various 4-H projects and the Fremont County Fair.
Bea was a social butterfly and loved to share time and laughter with her friends (old & new). She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and discovering the mysteries that her genealogy research held. She encouraged all of her friends to be active in life. She was a member of the Riverview Extension Club, Fremont Fiber Arts Guild, and the Historical Society.
She leaves as her legacy five daughters: Cava Rounsaville and her husband Keith of Ft. Collins, CO, Susan Rein of Denver, CO, Beth Phelps and her husband James of St. Charles, MO, Robin Herd of Ft. Collins, CO, and Lynn Korsick and her husband Kevin of Highlands Ranch, CO; nine grandchildren - Travis Rounsaville and his wife Thea of Ft. Collins, CO, Ciara Davies and her husband David of Boston, MA, Kirsten Gerry of New York, NY, Betsy Williams and her husband Corey of Villa Ridge, MO, Emily Phelps of St. Louis, MO, Sarah Erickson and her husband Wyatt of Otis Orchards, WA , Valen Herd and his wife Christina of Medford, OR, Lindsey McKissick and her husband Lyle of Highlands Ranch, CO, and Nicholas Korsick of Denver, CO. She also leaves ten great grandchildren, Peter, Lucas, Anna, Elizabeth & Naomi Erickson, Gwynn and Kate McKissick, Harper, Colton and Lincoln Williams.
She also leaves to cherish her memory two brothers of Springfield, MO: James Y. Fairbairn (Jane) and William B. Fairbairn (Elizabeth), her sister-in-law, Marie Fairbairn of Littleton, Colorado, her brother-in-law, Philip "Fritz" Rein (Kathleen) of Riverton and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rein, her parents, Thomas & Elizabeth Fairbairn, and her brother, Robert Fairbairn.
Per her request, no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Wyoming PBS Foundation, 2660 Peck Avenue, Riverton WY 82501. Please also visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences.
You are my sunshine, my only sunshine
You make me happy when skies are grey
You never know, dear, how much I love you
Please don't take my sunshine away
Published in The Coloradoan on July 31, 2019