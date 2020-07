Bernadean FullerFort Collins - Bernadean Fuller (Bernie), 93, of Fort Collins went home to be with her Lord on April 9, 2020. A Celebration of Bernie's Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at The Crossing Church in Fort Collins, and also streamed online. Please visit her page at goesfuneralcare.com for the link to the service.