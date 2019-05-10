Services
Bernadette (Dade) Westholder


Fort Collins - Bernadette Westholder (Dade) died May 7, 2019 after a brief illness, in Fort Collins. She was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on August 16, 1925. She was married to Joseph Westholder in 1949. She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph, mother and father (Andrew & Emily Spang) and brothers Owen and Eric. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pathways of Northern Colorado - 305 Carpenter Road Fort Collins, CO 80525. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send condolences and read Bernadette's full obituary.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 10 to May 12, 2019
