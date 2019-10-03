Services
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cottonwood Community Center
Bernard A. Kelly


1941 - 2019
Bernard A. Kelly

Bernard A. Kelly, age 78, passed away on September 14, 2019 at 5:30 pm, due to complications from his Parkinson's Disease. He was preceded in death by his parents: Mitchell and Elizabeth, his siblings: Robert and Betty, and his wife Linda. He is survived by his son Bernie Jr. (Kirsten) and daughter Lorena (Michael). He has five grandchildren: Jordan, Paige, Mattias, Kaleb and Michaela.

Bernie was born in Rochester NY on July 5, 1941. He entered the U.S. Army in February of 1961and was Honorably Discharged in January of 1965. Bernie was hired by Davenport Machine and Tool. This industrial machine, tool, and die manufacturer served as the foundation for a long career in the machine industry. Bernie worked for Machinery Sales out of Los Angeles and finished his career at Colorado State University, Fort Collins. Bernie's reputation for repair of anything mechanical made him a corporate favorite and a neighborhood favorite too.

In 1963, Bernie met Linda Jean Greene, a year later they were married. Bernie and Linda lived a life of hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, and eventually running the Wookie Ranch with Linda's beloved chickens, goats, donkey- Wookie- and his companion equine. Their marriage lasted 43 years, when Linda succumbed to cancer. Bernie's devotion to Linda defined and fueled his life.

A memorial will be held at the Cottonwood Community Center on October 20th from 1 to 3 PM. Bring a memory to share. Bernie will be interred alongside Linda, in Livonia NY, on July 18th 2020, their anniversary.
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019
