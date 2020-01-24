|
Bernard Levinger
Bernard Levinger, died suddenly on January 17, 2020; he was 91 years old. We lost our kind, generous, intelligent husband/father/grandfather/great-grandfather/friend to an aortic dissection.
Bernie was born in Berlin, Germany on September 3, 1928 to Willy and Lotte (Stern) Levinger. Fleeing the rise of the Nazis, the family moved to England in 1936. When the family failed to acquire visas allowing them to emigrate to the US, they left for Mexico. They crossed the Atlantic on a lone freighter in late 1940 and stayed in Mexico City. When they thought they had the appropriate immigration paperwork, they left for Los Angeles. Upon their arrival early in 1941, the family was placed in an immigration prison and eventually deported back to Mexico. Ultimately, they emigrated to New York City.
Bernie grew up in NYC. At 16, he graduated from Bronx High School of Science. His parents urged him to gain practical skills in his college education, so he chose to study metallurgy at Lehigh University. After graduating with the bachelors degree, and a masters degree in metallurgy from MIT, he worked as a metallurgist. But metallurgy was never his passion; eventually he earned his PhD from NYU in mathematics, which he found much more fulfilling.
A shy young man, Bernie dated Lory Kagan. When Lory threatened to break up if they did not get married, Bernie opted to break up. Lucky for them both, a mutual friend later brought them back together. Bernie and Lory married in 1954 and welcomed three children into their lives.
After finishing his PhD, Bernie joined the faculty of Case Institute of Technology in Cleveland, OH. During the merger tumult between Case Institute and Western Reserve University, Bernie did not earn tenure. He then joined the Math Department at Colorado State University moving the family to Fort Collins, CO. (Lory was overjoyed to leave grey Cleveland for sunny Fort Collins). Bernie served 21 years at CSU before choosing to take transitional retirement. For many years, he enjoyed teaching half-time leaving him more time for his many avocations. Eventually he retired fully. Over his life, he enjoyed gardening, mushroom hunting, camping, hiking, skiing, horseback riding, attending live theater and classical music performances. He loved to take care of and feed people and animals; he baked delicious breads. He adored puzzles, especially those involving words and puns. He read voraciously, usually multiple books at the same time as well as the New Yorker magazine.
He is survived by his wife Lory of more than 65 years, daughters Naomi Prendergast and Nancy Levinger (Peter Schmid) and son Stephen Levinger (Missy), 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his brother, George Levinger. Bernie loved his friends and family deeply. He was an avid supporter of all his progeny, listening to their music, going to dance recitals, helping kids and grandkids with homework, providing support for interesting projects.
We plan a celebration of his life this spring. If you would like to honor Bernie, please consider making a donation to one of the many causes that he supported including the American Civil Liberties Union, the Nature Conservancy, or the Bob Gaines Undergraduate Research Fellowship in Mathematics at Colorado State University.
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020