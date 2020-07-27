Bertram Edward Buller
Fort Collins - Bertram Edward Buller, beloved father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020 in Golden, CO. He was 92. Bert was born July 11, 1928 to Edward and Martha Buller of Pearl River, NY.
No service is planned at this time; family and friends are asked to remember Bert with a toast and moment of reflection.
Part of The Greatest Generation, Bert served in the Army during WWII and then joined the Navy, serving as a Lieutenant during the Korean conflict onboard the destroyer escort ship U.S.S. Joyce. He was a graduate of Gettysburg College, in Pennsylvania. Bert taught high school math before embarking on a career with IBM Corp. as a programmer who traveled extensively to Europe and worked on the launch of the company's first desktop PC. He loved soccer, golfing, fishing, Golden Retriever dogs, and snow-birding in Arizona during retirement.
Volunteering in his retirement community of Fort Collins was Bert's passion and he freely gave his time to Poudre Valley Hospital, guiding families to the rooms of loved ones; working in the Thrift Shop to raise funds for the hospital; and serving as a guide in the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. He was an active member of the choir of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Ft. Collins until 2017 when he moved to Golden.
Bert was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Hunt Buller of Killawog, NY. He is survived by son David Buller, his spouse Mary and grandchildren Ian and Katherine; daughter Martha Stephenson, her spouse Craig and granddaughter Lesley; and daughter Carol O'Meara, her spouse Donald, grandson DJ and his wife Brittany, and great-grandchildren Liam and Kylie.
In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Bertram Buller to the Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies(https://www.goldenrescue.com/donate-golden-retriever-rescue-colorado/
) are appreciated.
Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com
.