Beth Nelson
Fort Collins - Beth, age 90, died on May 2, 2019 in Fort Collins, CO. She had lived in the Windsor/Fort Collins area since 1971 after moving from Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. She was known for her love of dogs and enjoyed being a puppy raiser for Guide Dogs for the Blind as well as volunteering with several other canine organizations. She was a dedicated volunteer at the CSU Veterinarian teaching hospital for 25 years since moving to Fort Collins. When not with her dogs you could find her out working in her garden, baking in her kitchen or knitting. An avid reader she was a Patron of the Windsor Library as well the longtime Chairwoman of the Windsor Book Club. She is survived by her two daughters Dawn Myers of Playa del Rey, CA and Betsy Widner of Denver. At her request services will not be held. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her honor can do so to either Gardens at Spring Creek or the CSU Veterinarian Teaching Hospital
Published in The Coloradoan from May 18 to May 19, 2019