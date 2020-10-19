Betty Ann Painter



Betty Ann Peterson Painter was born on March 9, 1924, to Gladys and Ben Peterson at the family farm near Hillrose, Colorado. A spring blizzard was raging, and her father had to hitch up a team to retrieve the doctor who had become stuck in his car several miles away. By the time they made it to the house, Betty Ann had arrived. She grew up there with her sisters and brother and became everything the greatest generation was: tough, hardworking, and practical. Betty attended a one-room country grade school and graduated from Hillrose Consolidated High School in 1942. That fall, she enrolled at the Colorado State College of Education (UNC).In 1945 she married Lee Painter who was serving in the Army Air Force. When her husband was discharged from the service, he resumed his education at Colorado A&M (CSU) on the GI bill. Betty began teaching elementary school - first a year at La Porte and then two years at Lincoln School in Loveland. In 1949 they moved to New Brunswick, New Jersey where Lee started graduate studies at Rutgers University and Betty taught at Highland Park, N.J.Upon completing his Ph.D., they moved to Idaho for two years where Lee was a researcher for the University of Idaho. In 1955 they moved to Laramie, Wyoming where Lee joined the faculty at the University of Wyoming. During this time in Laramie, Betty continued her education, graduating with a degree in elementary education. She was the number one supporter of the activities of her husband and children and active in the Presbyterian church, UW faculty club, and the UW Lab School. During the 35 years, Betty and Lee lived in Laramie they never missed a UW football or basketball game and made many dear and cherished friends. Upon retiring from UW, they moved to Fort Collins.Lee passed away in 1989. Betty resided in Fort Collins for the next 25 years where she was active in the Southridge Village homeowners association and volunteered for several charitable organizations. She was a formidable bridge player and intrepid world traveler, visiting Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Milan, Rome, Scotland, Ireland, and England. In her domestic travels, Betty drove thousands of miles to visit her children and their families wherever they might be. She was "Gram" to her grandsons, and a major force in their lives until the end of hers. She passed away on October 15, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. Betty will be remembered for her generous spirit, her fun-loving and adventurous nature, and unwavering loyalty to her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee; parents; sisters Venda Ball and Verda Wilkins; and brother Gene Peterson. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Lynne and Greg Lanning; son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Janet Painter; grandsons Wade and Brock Lanning, Daniel Painter and Alex Banicki.









