Sister Betty Bowen (Florence Therese) Bvm
Sister Betty (Florence Therese) Bowen, BVM

Sister Betty (Florence Therese) Bowen, BVM, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Caritas Center in Dubuque, Iowa. She was 80.

Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A Virtual Visitation will be held from 10:30-10:45 a.m., followed immediately by the funeral service. Burial will be in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Sister Betty was born on July 31, 1940, in Fort Collins, Colo., to Ralph and Florence (Pfeifer) Bowen. She entered the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary congregation on Aug, 2, 1958, from St. Joseph Parish, Fort Collins. She professed first vows on Feb. 2, 1961, and final vows on July 16, 1966.

She ministered as a nurse at Mercy Medical Center and at the Marian Hall Infirmary in Dubuque, Iowa. She served as a nurse in Chicago, Skokie, and Evanston, Ill., where she also worked as a parish ministerial staff member.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by a brother Jim (Lucille) Bowen, Fort Collins; a sister Terri (Joe) Simpson, Little York, Ill.; a niece; nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 62 years

Memorials may be given to the BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.




Published in Coloradoan from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
