Betty Jean Everett
Fort Collins - Betty Jean Everett (née Delehoy) of Fort Collins died early Thursday morning, March 28th, 2019, just short of her 90th birthday; attended by her sons and daughters-in-law, Gary (Ana) Everett, Terry (Kathy) Everett; Larry (and his daughter Jenny) Everett, and Jerry (Becky) Everett. She was born in Bellvue, Colorado, the daughter of Glen and Emma Delehoy of Bellevue. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Loyd Everett, her parents, and her brothers, Glen Jr. and Don Delehoy. A life-long resident of the Fort Collins area, she raised her sons there, was active in Boy Scouts of America, managed a handicraft store for 23 years, and was grandmother to ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. In her big and generous heart there was no such thing as a stranger. She was loved by anyone who ever met her, because everyone was welcomed as part of her family.
An avid Eagles Hockey fan, she held season tickets for 14 years, making friends there as well. She sported her hockey gear at every opportunity and wore her jersey proudly at every game she attended. She listened to the away games and any game she could not attend on the radio and discussed the play-by-play with anyone who would listen.
She loved the outdoors and camping, collecting wildflowers and pictures of birds and chipmunks doing silly things. She was an ardent crafter and loved to teach handicrafts, and was the creator and Director of the Den Mother's Retreat for more than two decades, teaching new and current Cub Scout Den Mothers crafting projects to build in their Dens. She was the first woman to receive the Boy Scout Award of the Silver Fawn. She was a gifted painter and always wanted her paintings to look real. Her love for her family was the guiding light in her life, as she watched her decendants grow to a small army (over 38 people at the last Christmas Dinner!).
She touched not only the lives of her family, but also those of the many friends that she made over the years. She had many stories of her childhood and as a descendant of pioneers in Larimer County and Fort Collins, knew the history of the area well.
Viewing will be held 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday, 4/2/19 at Bohlender Funeral Chapel; Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, 4/3/2019 also at Bohlender Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. A Celebration of Betty's life will be held 1 - 4 p.m. Sunday, 4/14/2019 at the Senior Center, 1200 Raintree Drive.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019