Betty M. Landen
Fort Collins - Betty Marie Landen, 92, of Fort Collins passed away June 25th, 2019 at Lemay Ave Health and Rehab.
Betty was born July 17, 1926 in Kansas City, Missouri to Harold and Coral Mathis. She graduated from Southwest High School in Kansas City Missouri. She attended Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas and Graduated with a degree in Sociology and Education in 1947. She married John C. (Jake) Landen on August 5, 1948. He preceded her in death November 8, 1987. She was a former resident of Edina, Minnesota, and Sarasota, Florida. She has made Fort Collins her home since 2004.
She is survived by her three daughters: Kathryn Landen of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Patricia Winsor of Fort Collins, Colorado; and Linda Caballero of Monroe, Connecticutt. She is also survived by four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pathways Hospice in Betty's name in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 650 W Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO 80526.
Published in The Coloradoan on June 30, 2019