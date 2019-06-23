Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Collins - Betty died on June 12, 2019 at Centre Avenue Health and Rehab. Betty is survived by her husband, Chester Szmyd of 66 years and their six children: William, Karen, David, Morgan, Steven and Jeffrey; 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She attended City Business College in Hutchinson, KS and Front Range Community College in Fort Collins, Co. She was a receptionist in Great Bend, KS until she married. Her primary career over the years has been as a housewife and mother until 1976 when she returned to school for her nursing license. She worked in a doctor's office until retirement in 1996. A memorial reception will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, on Saturday July 6 at 2:00 pm. Gifts may be given to Pathways Hospice or instead of flowers. Betty wore her original wedding gown at her wedding vow renewal earlier this year.
Published in The Coloradoan on June 23, 2019
