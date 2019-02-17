|
Beverly Marlene (Webb) Cox
Longmont - Beverly Marlene Cox of Longmont CO died peacefully on Friday February 1, 2019 after a battle with cancer.
Beverly was born in Grand Island, Nebraska on May 27, 1933. She married Delmar Cox on November 11, 1955. Bev and Del lived in Lincoln NE for many years until they relocated to Ft Collins CO in 1972. They moved to Longmont CO in 1986. Beverly is survived by her husband Delmar Cox of Longmont and her children; Lonnie and Kaye (Cox) Mason of Loveland CO and Lee and Kathryn (Bell) Cox of Ventura CA. She is preceded in death by her sons; Brach Cox of Costa Mesa CA and Jason Cox of Longmont CO. Beverly has 4 grandchildren and one great-grand son.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2nd 3:00 pm at Carroll-Lewellen Chapel 503 Terry St Longmont CO.
Published in The Coloradoan on Feb. 17, 2019