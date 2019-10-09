|
Bill Rister
Bill Rister, age 74, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. The eldest of six children, Bill was born in El Paso, TX, on Nov. 15, 1944. Even from an early age, his warm and gregarious nature shined through, and he has stayed closely bonded with his childhood friends throughout life. Bill was always an adventurous and athletic soul. He competed in the National Junior Olympics (butterfly stroke), was a pitcher for the University of Texas Austin, a self-taught diver, a volunteer ski patrolman, a licensed pilot, and he raced sailboats while living in San Diego. He felt most at peace in nature, and he loved backpacking, fly fishing, cycling, and skiing. Bill also had a love for science and math, which initially led him to a career in the Aerospace Industry. It was during a fateful business trip in 1969 that he met a captivating flight attendant and fell madly in love. Bill and Jill were married on Oct. 25, 1969. They would have two children, Julie and Brad, and two grandchildren, Connor and Kailey. He was a dedicated and loving father and grandfather. In 1974, Bill started a new career as a Certified Public Accountant, a fitting role for a man who loved nothing more than helping others and was a dedicated provider and friend. He cared deeply for his friends and clients, many being one and the same, and he loved being a part of some truly wonderful clubs like the Poudre Sunrise Cyclists and Ski Meisters. A Celebration of Life will be held on his birthday, Nov. 15. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in The Coloradoan on Oct. 9, 2019