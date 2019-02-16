Resources
Fort Collins - Blake Anthony West passed away at the age of 29 years old in Fort Collins, on Thursday, February 7, 2019.

Blake was a passionate advocate for the developmentally disabled and worked in the field for over 10 years. During his career, Blake brought joy and hope to hundreds of clients, their families, and his co-workers. Blake graduated from Fort Collins High School in 2008. His interests included sports, outdoor activities, music, and spending time with his family and friends. Blake was a loyal, protective sibling to his younger brother, Andrew (27), and two younger twin sisters, Alexa and Mikayla (25).

During his brief time on earth, Blake's kindness impacted an extensive network of people from a diverse array of backgrounds and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him. We ask for prayers for his soul and believe he is in heaven with Jesus and finally at peace. Blake's family will conduct a private ceremony in the near future. They truly appreciate all of the stories and comments from those who have reached out. Words cannot express how much the outpour of support means to his family at this time.

Online condolences may be made at www.marksfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
