Bob Yocum
Fort Collins - Bob Yocum died surrounded by loved ones on June 4th, 2019. Bob was a man who lived to tell the stories of his adventures across the eight decades of his life. Many of his journeys were unplanned. All were memorable. Bob traveled by planes, trains, automobiles, motorhomes, motorcycles, bicycle, and boats, to name a few. When he took his first solo train ride from Iowa to Utah he was only 11 years old.
He was born in Missouri on November 22, 1937, raised in Iowa, and traveled the world with his wife, Mary Porter Yocum. Bob loved his family. He looked out for their well-being and maintained a mid-western mindset his whole life. He organized family life through collective and individual adventures.
Bob's legacy includes traveling with Mary to Australia, New Zealand, Africa, Russia, Alaska, Europe, and many other adventures as a family of five. It was also important for him to take a trip with each of his daughters, such as a motorcycle trip with daughter Sandy of 12,000 miles (1,200 in one day), a tandem bicycle trip (called the Iowa 150) across the nation with daughter Kathleen of 5,210 miles (100 days), and a six-week tour of Asia with his youngest daughter Kristin. He joined his grandson Zachary in adaptive racing and took his grandson Taylor on his first ski trip at three years old.
Bob had a passion for sailing, fishing, and floating on the Mississippi. In fact, after entering hospice care, his family joined him on his final boating adventure the Thursday before he passed away.
A celebration in remembrance of Bob will be held July 21st for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to donate to Mosaic, a faith-based organization serving people with disabilities. https://www.mosaicinfo.org/northern-colorado-partners
For further information, or to leave us a story or memory, visit: www.GoesFuneralCare.com.
Published in The Coloradoan on June 9, 2019