Bogusz "Bo" Bienkiewicz
Fort Collins - Dr. Bogusz ("Bo") Bienkiewicz passed away on December 20th, 2018 in Fort Collins, CO. He was born in Poland on May 14th, 1948. His parents Jozefa and Kazimierz preceded him in death. He is survived by his son Andrew, former spouse Ewa ("Ava"), and family in Poland.
Dr. Bienkiewicz was a faculty member at the Department of Civil Engineering, Colorado State University (CSU), for 36 years. Before joining CSU, he served on faculty at the Technical University of Gdansk, Poland. His research interests included wind engineering and fluid mechanics, structural engineering, probabilistic methods, experimental/computer modeling, and international programs. Dr. Bienkiewicz made numerous contributions to the development of experimental techniques for wind tunnel modeling of turbulent flows and evaluation of wind effects on buildings, long-span bridges, and other structures. Dr. Bienkiewicz shared his knowledge and experience in the academic setting, teaching numerous and diverse engineering subjects on undergraduate and graduate levels. He published over 120 papers and technical reports. Many of his research activities involved collaborations with researchers from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Texas Tech University, University of Colorado at Boulder, and researchers in Japan. Dr. Bienkiewicz served as the director of Wind Engineering and Fluids Laboratory at Colorado State University. He was one of the originators of the International Wind Engineering Forum, an organization established to promote and facilitate international exchange of technical information and collaborative activities in the United States, Japan, and other countries. He served as president and vice-president of American Association for Wind Engineering (AAWE), secretary/treasurer of the West-Central Wind Research Consortium, editor of the Wind Engineer, and associate editor of the ASCE Journal of Structural Engineering. In recognition of his scientific contributions, Dr. Bienkiewicz was presented with the Distinguished Service Award by the American Association for Wind Engineering, an Award for Foreign Specialist by the Science and Technology Agency of Japan, and the Award of the Japanese Association for Wind Engineering.
Dr. Bienkiewicz was skilled at playing the piano, guitar, violin, saxophone, and other instruments. He took special joy in composing music on the computer, frequently sharing and collaborating with his son Andrew. Dr. Bienkiewicz loved the outdoors - he would rollerblade for miles at a time, and always had a project to work on around the house. In his younger years, sailing was his passion, and he retained his love for the sea and beach throughout his lifetime. He is greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, May 4th 2019, at Allnutt Funeral Service, 650 W. Drake Road, Ft. Collins, Colorado 80526. A reception will follow.
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 28, 2019