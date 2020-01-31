Resources
Bonita (Bonnie) Mae (Sisson) Hummels

12/26/1944-01/25/2020

Wife of Al Hummels, Mother to Gregory (Julie) Hummels and Tracey (Jeff) Van Der Meersche.

Grandmother to Natasha (Cody) Zea, James (Megan) Van Der Meersche and Brittany (Dayton) Van Der Meersche. Great Grandmother to five great grandkids Levi, Holly, Cooper, Scarlett, Delilah. Bonita Sisson was born and raised on a farm 18 miles North of Stratton, Colorado. Bonita went to Stratton High School and Graduated in 1962. She then moved to Denver, Colorado with three of her friends to find work and there she meet the love of her life Al Hummels and got married 54 years ago on September 25th, 1965. She was proceeded in death by her brother Gary, Mother Opal Eslinger and Father Ernest Sisson.

Thank you for being there as a great loving wife and supporting mother, grandmother and great grandmother even while suffering from health problems for decades.

God bless you Bonnie, You are now in a better place with out any pain and suffering.
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
