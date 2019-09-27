|
|
Brenda J. Bristol
Fort Collins - Brenda Bristol, much loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend went Home to be with Jesus from her earthly home on Tuesday, September 24.
Brenda Joyce Gross was born to Noah Franklin Gross and Flossie Alice Pack Gross on February 19, 1940 in the coal mining community of Lillybrook, West Virginia. She moved with her family to Fort Collins in 1957. Brenda graduated from Fort Collins High School in 1958 and, later that year, married Terry Bristol. Brenda and Terry were married for 60 years.
Brenda loved being a mother and grandmother and was delighted to stay home and raise her children. Brenda was strong, beautiful, and generous throughout her life. She spent her time and energy in making a safe, welcome, and loving home for her children and grandchildren. Brenda was an amazing cook and ministered to many with her fine meals. She knew how to make anyone feel at home. Her children and grandchildren knew they could count on her for unconditional love and support. This love and support extended to nieces and nephews and friends of her own children. During the 1970's, while raising four boys of her own, Brenda cared for additional children in her home daycare.
Brenda found her hope and strength in Jesus and was involved in church and Bible studies all through her life. She was a generous giver, both to her church and to the work of various charities. Since discovering her junior high school library in Laramie, Wyoming, Brenda became a voracious reader who read hundreds of books. She enjoyed traveling with her mother and two sisters and took the trip of a lifetime to Kaua'i, Hawaii with her entire family for the 50th anniversary of her marriage to Terry.
Brenda is survived by her husband Terry and five children, Alan Bristol of Fort Collins; Mike Bristol and wife Amanda of Colorado Springs with sons Mercer Bristol, Carson Bristol, and McConnell Bristol; Jeff Bristol and wife Darla of Fort Collins with children Zachary Bristol, Kate Bristol, Kylee Bristol, Emilee Bristol and Joshua Bristol; Randy Bristol and wife Wendy of Denver with children Cameron Bristol, Madeline Dufour, and Marley Bristol; and Amanda Bristol of Fort Collins. She is also survived by her sister Diane and husband Rob of Washington.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Sandra Fulton, a nephew, Robert Stockhouse, and a niece, Margaret Sherbeck.
Many thanks to Dr. Joshua Tierney and the staff at Medical Center of the Rockies, Centre Avenue Rehab, Halcyon Hospice, and Amada Senior Care for their wisdom, skill, and compassion.
Brenda died as she lived with strength, integrity, and grace. We'll love you forever Mom and Grandma and we'll see you again soon.
Memorial Service, 10 a.m., Monday, 9/30/2019, Bohlender Funeral Chapel.
Graveside Service, 12 p.m., Monday, 9/30/2019, Grandview Cemetery.
Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences.
Memorial contributions in Brenda's name may be made in care of Bohlender Funeral Chapel to Cayce's Charities, serving the poorest communities in rural Arkansas.
Published in The Coloradoan from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019