Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Buddy Morisset


1950 - 2019
Buddy Morisset Obituary
Buddy Morisset

Fort Collins - Buddy Max Morisset, Jr., 68, died unexpectedly March 30, 2019 at Anschutz Pavilion in Aurora, CO following an accident at home. He was born 11/24/1950 in Pennsylvania, the son of Buddy Max Morisset, Sr. and Virginia Ruth (McDaniel) Morisset.

Buddy served in the military following his graduation from high school in Pennsylvania, spent some time living in California, and had been living in Fort Collins, CO for the past 30 years, working in underground utilities and other construction-related areas.

He is survived by his son, Jeremy Morisset of Colorado Springs, CO and Jeremy's son and daughter, as well as his long-time life partner, Renee Cherrier, also of Fort Collins, CO.

Buddy's family and closest friends will join together privately to remember Buddy and wish him farewell. Those who wish to express condolences, share memories of Buddy or find additional information may go to GoesFuneralCare.com.
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 7, 2019
