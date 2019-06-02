Services
Allnutt Funeral & Crematory
2100 North Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
(970) 667-1121
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Valley Christian Church
697 N. Denver Ave
Loveland, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Buford Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Buford "Wayne" Williams


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Buford "Wayne" Williams Obituary
Buford "Wayne" Williams

Windsor - Windsor - Buford "Wayne" Williams, age 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, after a battle with complications from open heart surgery.

A resident of Windsor, Colorado since 1993, Wayne was born in Sarasota, Florida in December, 1946. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1964-1967 at which time he was honorably discharged.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Joyce Benesh-Williams; daughter and son-in-law Ginger Alejandro and Efrain Alejandro (Port Orange, Florida); son, Sam Williams (Sarasota, Florida) and his six grandchildren: Bryanna, Chelsea, Aurora, MacKenzie, Kayleigh and Parker.

Memorial Service and Life Celebration will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Valley Christian Church, 697 N. Denver Ave., Loveland Colorado.

Flower coordination for deliveries through Earl's Flowers, 1421 N. Denver Ave., Loveland, 970-667-7550, Kathy.

Please visit www.allnuttloveland.com to share your remembrances of Wayne.
Published in The Coloradoan on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now