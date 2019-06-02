|
Buford "Wayne" Williams
Windsor - Windsor - Buford "Wayne" Williams, age 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, after a battle with complications from open heart surgery.
A resident of Windsor, Colorado since 1993, Wayne was born in Sarasota, Florida in December, 1946. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1964-1967 at which time he was honorably discharged.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Joyce Benesh-Williams; daughter and son-in-law Ginger Alejandro and Efrain Alejandro (Port Orange, Florida); son, Sam Williams (Sarasota, Florida) and his six grandchildren: Bryanna, Chelsea, Aurora, MacKenzie, Kayleigh and Parker.
Memorial Service and Life Celebration will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Valley Christian Church, 697 N. Denver Ave., Loveland Colorado.
Flower coordination for deliveries through Earl's Flowers, 1421 N. Denver Ave., Loveland, 970-667-7550, Kathy.
Published in The Coloradoan on June 2, 2019