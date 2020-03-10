|
|
Dr. B.W. Pickett
Dr. B.W. Pickett, one of the nation's pioneers in equine reproductive science, died after a brief struggle with lung cancer. Bill departed Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Fort Collins, Colorado surrounded by family. He was 89.
Bill was born December 14, 1930 to Harve W. and Susie B. Pickett, in Cyril Oklahoma, the youngest of four children. He attended Central High School in Muskogee, Oklahoma and afterwards, joined the US Army.
After the Army, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Dairy Husbandry from Oklahoma State University. Shortly thereafter, he earned his M.S. in Reproductive Physiology from the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO. In 1955, he married Joan Marvin of Winchester, Massachusetts, who was teaching Early Childhood Education at Stephens College there in Columbia. Thereafter, he earned a Ph.D. in Reproductive Physiology, also from the University of Missouri.
He began his career at the University of Connecticut, in the department of Animal Industries. In 1967, he, Joan and their three sons, relocated to Fort Collins, CO. There, Bill held several positions with Colorado State University. He retired from CSU as the Director of the Equine Sciences Program in 2000.
Bill was the first member of his family to graduate from college. His competitive nature and passion for excellence drove him to help build Colorado State University's Equine Sciences programs into the nation's finest. It also led him to develop a world renowned consulting practice. After retirement, that same work ethic and passion drove his success in golf, poker and fishing.
B.W. Pickett was a scientist, philosopher, poet, cowboy and a world-class storyteller.
Bill is survived by his wife Joan, Sons Robert, David and Jonathan and grandchildren Connor and Cailin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Orba and brothers Hershel and Haskel.
A memorial service is planned at the B.W. Pickett Equine Teaching and Research Center on March 19, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020