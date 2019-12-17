Services
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Rosary
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Fort Collins., CO
Resources
Fort Collins - Camille Leone Irvin, 94, passed quietly away at Brookdale Memory Care facility in Ft. Collins on December 16, 2019. Visitation will be from 3:00 until 5:00 pm Friday, December 20, with recitation of the Rosary at 4:00 pm at Goes Funeral Care in Fort Collins. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:00 am Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Collins. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to read Camille's full obituary and share memories with her family.
Published in The Coloradoan from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019
