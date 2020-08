Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Candace's life story with friends and family

Share Candace's life story with friends and family

Candace L. Alexander



Candace passed on June 28, 2020 at her home.



Candace was born on November 17, 1943, in Jamestown, North Dakota



Mother: Mary Ziegenhagen. Father: Roy Ziegenhagen.



Candace was an artist and a long time resident of Fort Collins and Red Feather Lakes, CO.



No services are planned.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store