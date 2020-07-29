1/1
Cara Marie Steinbicker Montgomery
Cara Marie Steinbicker Montgomery

Denver - Cara Marie Steinbicker Montgomery passed away into God's loving arms on July 24, 2020, surrounded by her adoring family. She succumbed to injuries from an accidental fall. Her loving spirit and beautiful smile will be deeply missed by her many friends and family.

Born in Fort Collins, Colorado on August 19, 1987 to Steve and Suzanne Steinbicker, Cara graduated from Colorado State University with a B.S. in Economics. She attended Rocky Mountain High School and was an avid soccer player in her youth. Cara worked as a Financial Analyst for Roubaix Capital in Denver.

She is survived by the loves of her life, husband Brian and son Archer Montgomery, parents Steve and Suzanne Steinbicker, sister Caitlin Baker (Casey) nephew Rowan, niece Sora, brother Andrew (Mariam), many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Cara gave to the very end: her organs are now helping the recipients live fuller lives. Cara's Grandmother Marie Donahue followed her into heaven the next day.

A celebration of life will be held in the future. In the meantime, we will celebrate her life every day. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hearts and Horses.

Family and friends may view the full obituary, sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.Allnuttftcollins.com.






Published in Coloradoan from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
