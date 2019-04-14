|
Carol Ann (Kay) Hansen
Fort Collins - Carol Ann (Kay) Hansen, age 94, of Goodyear, Arizona, and a former long-term resident of Fort Collins, Colorado, died peacefully on April 8, 2019. She was with loving family members.
Carol was born on November 17, 1924, in Santaquin, Utah, to Elmer (Bill) Kay and Vivian Inez (Johnson) Kay. She was raised on a small family farm during the Depression. She was the Valedictorian of her graduating class of Payson High School. Carol attended Brigham Young University on a scholarship, but accepted employment from Geneva Steel Company during World War II prior to graduating. She married Richard (Dick) Mads Hansen of Goshen, Utah, in September of 1945. The family moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, when Richard accepted a position in the Range Science Department at Colorado State University (CSU) in 1958. Carol raised three boys before going back to work at Army ROTC at CSU. Dick and Carol worked for Winrock International in Kenya from 1983 to 1986. They then returned and retired to Fort Collins, where they contracted to have a custom home built on a half acre lot. Carol enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, reading, fishing and watching football. Carol and Dick moved to Goodyear, Arizona in February of 2010, to be closer to family members.
Carol is survived by brother Lyle Kay, of Santaquin, UT, sons Dr. Karl Hansen and spouse Sharon, of Burien, WA, Stephen Hansen and spouse Cheryl, of Goodyear, AZ, and Victor Hansen, of Portland OR. She has four grandsons, Alex, Zach and spouse Courtney, Eric and spouse Amy, and Derek. She has two great-granddaughters, MacKenzie and Aurora, with another one on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents, and brothers Keith and Daryl.
Her wish was to be cremated after death. A celebration of life for immediate family members will be planned and scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 14, 2019