Carol Grechen Bering Clemons
4/3/1938 to 4/8/2020
Carol worked for the Fort Collins Library for 35 years mostly as Director of acquisition and cataloging and later Circulation. After retiring Carol worked for A.G.Edwards and Sons brokerage. She is survived by son Kurt Grasmick in IT with ATT, Kansas City, KS and Grand kids Randy, Kassandra and Daniel Grasmick all of Kansas City, daughter Amy Grasmick, Library Director in Randolpf VT, and Grand son Jake Zueffel, Sister inlaw Kathy Bering and Brother Chris Bering in Mesa, AZ, Sister Mary Jane Jones and son Mark Jones, Ottawa Canada and husband King Clemons and Sons in Law Mike Clemons, Ft Collins and Karl Clemons, Grand Junction, CO. Carol was a 25 Year member of both the 356 Porsche Registry and Porsche Club of America serving with the Rocky Mountain 356 Club as Secretary and Joint Editor of the Oversteer Magazine. In the later capacity she help with design, layout, pictures, articles and spent many hours proof reading the content. Additionally Carol helped Chair many events for both Clubs, including putting on the RMR PCA Christmas Party. She loved to race their Porshes.
Any donations should be directed to the or the American Red Cross.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020