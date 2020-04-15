Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Clemons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Gretchen Bering Clemons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Gretchen Bering Clemons Obituary
Carol Gretchen Bering Clemons

4/3/1938 to 4/8/2020

Carol worked for the Fort Collins Library for 35 years mostly as Director of acquisition and cataloging and later Circulation. Af¬ter retiring Carol worked for A.G. Edwards and Sons brokerage. She is survived by son Kurt Grasmick in IT with ATT, Kansas City, KS and Grandkids Randy, Kas¬sandra and Daniel Grasmick all of Kansas City, daughter Amy Grasmick, Library Director in Randolph VT, and Grandson Jake Zueffel, Sister in-law Kathy Bering and Brother Chris Bering in Mesa, AZ, Sister Mary Jane Jones and son Mark Jones, Ottawa Canada and hus¬band King Clemons and Sons in Law Mike Clemons, Ft Collins and Karl Clemons, Grand Junction, CO. Carol was a 25 Year member of both the 356 Porsche Registry and Porsche Club of America serving with the Rocky Mountain 356 Club as Secretary and Joint Editor of the Oversteer Magazine. In the later capacity she helped with design, layout, pictures, articles and spent many hours proof reading the content. Additionally, Carol helped Chair many events for both Clubs, including putting on the RMR PCA Christmas Party. She loved to race their Porsches.

Any donations should be directed to the or the American Red Cross.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -