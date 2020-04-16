|
|
Carol Gretchen Bering Clemons
4/3/1938 to 4/8/2020
Carol worked for the Fort Collins Library for 35 years mostly as Director of acquisition and cataloging and later Circulation. Af¬ter retiring Carol worked for A.G. Edwards and Sons brokerage. She is survived by son Kurt Grasmick in IT with ATT, Kansas City, KS and Grandkids Randy, Kas¬sandra and Daniel Grasmick all of Kansas City, daughter Amy Grasmick, Library Director in Randolph VT, and Grandson Jake Zueffel, Sister in-law Kathy Bering and Brother Chris Bering in Mesa, AZ, Sister Mary Jane Jones and son Mark Jones, Ottawa Canada and hus¬band King Clemons and Sons in Law Mike Clemons, Ft Collins and Karl Clemons, Grand Junction, CO. Carol was a 25 Year member of both the 356 Porsche Registry and Porsche Club of America serving with the Rocky Mountain 356 Club as Secretary and Joint Editor of the Oversteer Magazine. In the later capacity she helped with design, layout, pictures, articles and spent many hours proof reading the content. Additionally, Carol helped Chair many events for both Clubs, including putting on the RMR PCA Christmas Party. She loved to race their Porsches.
Any donations should be directed to the or the American Red Cross.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020