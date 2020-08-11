1/1
Carol Manke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Manke

Laporte - With great sadness, the family of Carol Manke (Kello) announces her passing on July 23, 2020, at the age of 76. Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Clyde Manke who passed May 31, 2020.

Carol will be lovingly remembered by her three surviving children, Kathy Morgan of Eaton, Colorado; Kevin (Wanda) Manke of Wellington, Colorado and Kelly (Kenny) Kissell of LaPorte, Colorado. Forever remembered by her surviving brother, Chuck (Louise) Kello and fondly remembered by her 4 grandchildren, Jon (Nicole) Manke, Kenneth Kissell, Austin Kissell and McKenna Morgan. She is also survived by her 2 great-grandsons, Weston Kissell and her new great-grandson due in September 2020. Remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Carol's wishes were to be cremated and her ashes along with her husbands to be scattered among the Rocky Mountains that were forever their home. No services are planned. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Aug. 11 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-4244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bohlender Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved