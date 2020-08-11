Carol Manke
Laporte - With great sadness, the family of Carol Manke (Kello) announces her passing on July 23, 2020, at the age of 76. Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Clyde Manke who passed May 31, 2020.
Carol will be lovingly remembered by her three surviving children, Kathy Morgan of Eaton, Colorado; Kevin (Wanda) Manke of Wellington, Colorado and Kelly (Kenny) Kissell of LaPorte, Colorado. Forever remembered by her surviving brother, Chuck (Louise) Kello and fondly remembered by her 4 grandchildren, Jon (Nicole) Manke, Kenneth Kissell, Austin Kissell and McKenna Morgan. She is also survived by her 2 great-grandsons, Weston Kissell and her new great-grandson due in September 2020. Remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Carol's wishes were to be cremated and her ashes along with her husbands to be scattered among the Rocky Mountains that were forever their home. No services are planned. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com
to send condolences.