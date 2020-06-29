Carole J. Melton Clark
Fort Collins - Carole Melton Clark, 78, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away on June 26, 2020.
Carole is survived by Lisa Buck (Robert) Jeffries, her grandchildren, Jacob and Jocelyn Jeffries; sisters, Barbara (Bruce) Poley, Betty (Dan) Haynes; Tim (Carol) Arnold and family. Preceding her in death are beloved son Brian Buck; husband Edward Clark; parents Russell and Marjorie Fink; and John D. Melton.
Per Carole's wishes there will not be a memorial service. Family and friends may view the full obituary, sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Fort Collins - Carole Melton Clark, 78, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away on June 26, 2020.
Carole is survived by Lisa Buck (Robert) Jeffries, her grandchildren, Jacob and Jocelyn Jeffries; sisters, Barbara (Bruce) Poley, Betty (Dan) Haynes; Tim (Carol) Arnold and family. Preceding her in death are beloved son Brian Buck; husband Edward Clark; parents Russell and Marjorie Fink; and John D. Melton.
Per Carole's wishes there will not be a memorial service. Family and friends may view the full obituary, sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.