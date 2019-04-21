|
Fort Collins - Carole Torguson, 95, of Fort Collins, CO passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Carole was born on May 1, 1923, in Jamestown, ND to O'Dell and Eunice Amundson of Sanborn, ND. The family left North Dakota in 1968 and moved to Fort Collins, CO. In 1979, after several expansions of Carole's dance schools, Canyon Concert Ballet Company was born and today, at 40, still thrives as Northern Colorado's premiere regional ballet company. And with that, Carole's lifelong dream came to fruition. After stepping down as the company's artistic director, Carole continued to be involved with dance into her early 80's by teaching very young dancers and by producing a series of instructional videos and manuals for dance teachers which were well received across the country. Please join us on May 4th to celebrate Carole's amazing life as a tireless mother of five, a mother of dance to thousands and as an entrepreneurial spirit in whom love and hard work converged to inspire both young and old alike. Please come freighted with copious amounts of joy and a voluminous number of stories with which to celebrate "Carole's Last Dance", this life so well lived. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 4, 2019 at 11:00 am, at the Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins, Colorado 80526. A reception will follow. Casual attire requested. Carole's full obituary can be viewed at www.allnuttftcollins.com where memories and condolences can be shared with the family.
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 21, 2019