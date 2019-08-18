|
Carolyn Huisjen
Fort Collins - Carolyn Huisjen is in heaven in the choir of the saints and angels. On August 9, 2019 she made her journey there where she is now singing, dancing, gardening, sewing and enjoying God's majesty.
Carolyn was born April 30, 1939 at Ionia, Michigan, to her parents, John and Crystal Stencel and grew up on the family farm with her 11 brothers and sisters. She graduated from Michigan State University in 1961 with a degree in Recreation Administration. That year she married her college sweetheart John and they began their life together traveling the US courtesy of the United States Air Force. During their stay in Roswell, New Mexico, their daughter Heidi was born 1965. Then they made their way to Colorado where they have made their home since 1969.
Carolyn's love of teaching and learning influenced her choice of careers. She became a distinguished teacher and educator in history and social studies at Boltz and Preston junior high schools in Fort Collins until her retirement in 2001.
Her faith was a vital force in her life and was established early, in the theology of Luther, which she applied throughout her life. She was actively involved in the Lutheran Women's Missionary League and was the proud creator of the Cookie Corner at the annual church bazaar.
Carolyn was a wonderful wife to John and mother to daughter, Heidi and her husband, Warren who survive her. Her surviving brothers and sisters are Kathryn, Joyce, Jim, John, Gerald, Richard, Marion and Sue, from Florida, Alaska, Michigan, California, and Colorado.
Relatives and friends are invited to participate in Carolyn's Funeral Service at 10:30 am on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Peace with Christ Lutheran Church, 1412 W Swallow Rd, Fort Collins. The family requests charitable donations be made to the of your community and to Peace with Christ Lutheran Church LWML Seminary fund. A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at 5:00 p.m. September 6, 2019 at the Swetsville Zoo, 4801 East Harmony Road, Fort Collins, Colorado.
Published in The Coloradoan from Aug. 18 to Sept. 1, 2019