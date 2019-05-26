|
|
Catherine Abbott
Fort Collins - Catherine Abbott, long-time resident of Colorado, passed away the morning of May 20th, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society - Fort Collins Village. She was 96.
Catherine was born Catherine Howe Babcock in The Bronx on July 5, 1922, with her identical twin sister Mary Elizabeth. Mary passed away in 1965 in Huntington Beach, CA.
Catherine married Roderic Milan Abbott in 1943 in Chicago, and they settled in Southern California where they raised four children before moving to Colorado in 1967. Catherine was an accomplished artist, descended from a long line of artists including Russell Porter, documentary artist to Robert Peary on his expedition to the North Pole.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rod in 2003. Catherine is survived by her sons Timothy (Lynn) of Fort Collins, CO, Geoffrey (Brenda) of Kiowa, CO, and Roderic (Stella) of Big Bear City, CA, and her daughter Terry (Michael) of Costa Mesa, CA. She is also survived by five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
At Catherine's request, no services are planned. Catherine loved animals, and in lieu of flowers, we would be honored to have a donation made in her name to the Larimer Humane Society, 3501 E. 71st Street, Loveland, CO 80538, http://www.larimerhumane.org/love/ways-to-donate/101-memorial-contributions.
Published in The Coloradoan on May 26, 2019