Catherine Ann Martin
Fort Collins - Catherine Ann Martin, 68, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away surrounded by loved ones on November 3, 2019. She was born on May 24, 1951 in Poughkeepsie, New York to Joseph Tucciarone and Judy Clark.
Cathy was a bright and caring woman who devoted her life to raising her five kids, while working various jobs to help support the family. She delighted in being a "Nonna" to her grandchildren and spoiled them endlessly. She was passionate about helping people young and old, she spent many hours volunteering for C.A.S.A, Senior Law Day and helping run a food and clothing pantry.
She is survived by her beloved husband Marshall, sons Christopher, Jeffrey, Timothy, and Gregory, daughter Marissa, grandchildren Sophia, Cooper, Quinn and Joseph, nephew Greg and niece Kara. She is preceded in death by her father Joseph, her mother Judy and her sister Frieda.
A celebration of Cathy's life will be held at Wolverine Farm Letterpress and Publick House on Saturday December 7th from 2:00-4:00 PM.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hope Lives! The Lydia Dody Breast Cancer Support Center at Hopelives.org or CASA of Larimer County, 3105 E. Harmony Rd, Fort Collins, CO. 80528
Published in The Coloradoan from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019