Catherine T. Hutchinson
Fort Collins - Catherine T. Hutchinson of Fort Collins, Colorado died peacefully at her childhood home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 after a courageous year-long battle with cancer.
Cathy was born on April 17, 1942 in Champaign, Illinois, the only child of Elmer "Mac" and Doris McKellar. Her family settled in Fort Collins in 1944, and Cathy attended the Laurel Street Elementary, Harris Elementary, Lincoln Junior High, and Fort Collins High schools. She earned a BA in Speech Arts from Colorado State University in 1964, and an Associate Degree in Fine Arts from City Colleges of Chicago in 1976.
Marrying her childhood friend, Douglas P. Hutchinson on July 20, 1963, together they built a full life of adventure, service, creativity, resourcefulness, and faith for 55 years.
Adventure and exploration started right after Cathy and Doug got married. They manned the White Pine Fire Lookout Tower west of Fort Collins during the summers of '64 and '65—that tower now sits in the Running Deer Natural Area. Cathy accompanied Doug during his 33-year Air Force military officer and civil service career. As the family moved around, Cathy explored different cultures in Europe and the United States with a thirst for understanding that lives on in her children's and grandchildren's lives.
Serving others, especially when they needed it most, was important to Cathy. From fostering children estranged from their parents, to creating sketches from victim descriptions which led to criminals being identified and caught, to coaching her children's sports teams when no coach stepped forward, Cathy personified loving our neighbors as ourselves.
Using her hands and mind together creatively, Cathy could make nearly anything beautiful and useful. She was an expert seamstress, amazing cook, and talented artist. She sewed many of the family's clothes, arranged her own flowers, rarely made the same meal twice in a month, and her dinner rolls and lemon meringue pies were legendary. Her interests even included amateur radio (her call was WNØVRF). In Washington DC, she started an art school with a friend, teaching children of all ages. In a juried Art Show at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs in the 1990s, one of her paintings sold for $1,000. Her beautiful drawings and paintings—mostly of birds, animals, and flowers—live on in the homes of many people she cared about.
Cathy lived a life full of faith. She and Doug were strong members of Anglican churches in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-Loveland. Recently Cathy was a charter member of the local Order of the Daughters of the Holy Cross.
Most of all, Cathy relished her role as mother, wife, and homemaker. She rarely missed any of her children's concerts or athletic games when they were growing up. She supported Doug during his successful elections and service as Mayor of the City of Fort Collins from 2005-2011. Cathy made the home special for the family by throwing amazing celebrations, especially for special events like promotions, graduations, and weddings.
Survivors include her husband, Douglas Hutchinson, her four children Cynthia Tucker of Arvada, Christopher Hutchinson of Fort Collins, Elizabeth Hutchinson of Fort Collins, and Tad Hutchinson of Loveland, and twelve grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life open house will be held from 4:00-7:00 pm on Friday, April 26, at the Lincoln Center, Canyon West Room—with music and presentations at 4:30 pm. Please come join the family in remembering the amazing person Cathy was and the impact she made on so many lives in our community.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Matthews House for art supplies for children, and to Pathways Hospice whose amazing staff served Cathy and her family so well during her last days.
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 21, 2019