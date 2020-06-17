Charles A. Cherry
Laporte - Charles A. Cherry of Laporte. 8/28/1937 - 6/14/2020. Private family services will be held at Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland. A Larger Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for obituary, condolences and contribution information.
Laporte - Charles A. Cherry of Laporte. 8/28/1937 - 6/14/2020. Private family services will be held at Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland. A Larger Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for obituary, condolences and contribution information.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.