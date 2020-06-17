Charles A. Cherry
Charles A. Cherry

Laporte - Charles A. Cherry of Laporte. 8/28/1937 - 6/14/2020. Private family services will be held at Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland. A Larger Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for obituary, condolences and contribution information.




Funeral services provided by
Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
970-679-4669
