Charles Blehm
Fort Collins - Charles Blehm, 74, formerly of Fort Collins, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Summertown Tennessee.
Born June 7, 1945, in Fort Collins, Colorado, he was the son of the late Herman and Irene Blehm. Charles and his sisters Shirley and Jacque grew up on a farm outside of Fort Collins. He graduated from Wellington High School in 1963. Charles married Linda Redd (now Cripps) in 1965 (divorced 1985); together they had two children, Monica and Andy. Charles married Mickie Blehm (Bradshaw) in 2004.
Charles was a lifelong farmer. Even in his retirement years he could be found raising a bounty of produce he enjoyed with his wife and shared with friends and neighbors. Charles was a meticulous craftsman and built beautiful cabinets, doors and furniture. He had a passion for airplanes large and small, having been a private pilot and a radio control model airplane builder and pilot. Charles also loved fishing, spending many years fishing and teaching his children to fish around Red Feather Lakes, Colorado.
He is survived by his wife Mickie Blehm of Summertown, TN, his children Monica Gillespie (Steve) of Fort Collins, Charles Andrew Blehm (Heidi) of Port Hadlock, WA, and his 3 grandsons, Brandon, Cameron, and Joshua. He is also survived by his sisters Shirley Schnug (Roy) and Jacque Newport (Doug) both of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and several nieces and nephews. Charles was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Irene Blehm, both of Fort Collins.
Per his wishes, no public services are planned.
Published in The Coloradoan from July 24 to July 28, 2019