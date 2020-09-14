Charles L. Beck



Windsor - Charles L. Beck, of Windsor, Colorado passed away at the age of 78 on August 11, 2020. Charles was born April 19, 1942 in Petersburg, Alaska to George Vernon Beck and Agnus Belle Coates. He grew up in Sitka, Alaska and graduated from Sitka High School in 1961. After High School Charles enlisted in the Army. Charles was honorably discharged after 8 years of service and was awarded a medal for good conduct. Charles was a very smart man, he received an Associate of Arts degree from the Sheldon Jackson Junior College in 1966, and a Bachelor of Science degree from the George Fox College in 1969. He was also awarded a certificate in Arbori Culture in 1978 at Larimer County Votec.



On February 14, 1981 Charles married the love of his life Susan R. Harmon (Beck). They celebrated 39 years of marriage this year. He and Susan resided in Windsor, Colorado. They were an amazing couple and you could see their love for each other from just being in a room with them.



Another thing about Charles is that he had many jobs throughout his life. He was a paperboy, janitor, woodworker, office worker, etc. Charles was very proud of his job with the City of Fort Collins, Colorado he retired from the City of Fort Collins with an Award for 15 years of excellent service. He also loved to volunteer his time to CSU Vet Center, Mental Health Awareness, and was given many awards over the years for his volunteer work.



Charles also loved writing poetry. You could always count on Charles to write you a poem for your birthday, for Christmas, for the birth of a new family member, etc. He would always spread his love through his words. He had even had some of his poetry published.



Charles was many things to many people, but he wanted people to remember him as being a lover, a giver, a thinker, and a poet. Charles will forever be remembered as those things. We will remember him being a Lover, because he loved his wife, his family, and people around him; a giver because he would always think of others and volunteer to help, a thinker because he was very smart and always had great ideas, and a poet because he always had a way with words and always loved to share his poetry.



It was also Charles's wish that instead of in lieu of flowers he would rather people donate to a non-kill animal rescue, or to a Veterans center.



There will be a service for Charles held on Friday September 18th, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Loveland Burial Park on the West Side.









