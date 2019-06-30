|
Charles R. "Charlie" Peterson
Loveland - Charles R. "Charlie" Peterson died on June 21, 2019. He was born in a six-bed physician's hospital in Loveland, Colorado, on May 7, 1933 to Ariastene Dana and John E. "Pete" Peterson. He graduated from Loveland High School as the student body president in 1951, attended Drake University for two years and earned a BS from the CU School of Pharmacy in 1955.
Charlie married Glenda Sue Edmonds in 1952. She died in 1961 and he raised his three children as a single parent, with the help of grandmothers, housekeepers and unsuspecting friends for fourteen years. In 1975 he married Susan Reale Peterson.
When he was barely 22 years old he owned his first pharmacy, Golden Drug. In 1957 he moved to Greeley where he owned and operated Campus Pharmacy until 1969. He began his real estate career as an avocation in Greeley; building, buying and selling houses on small acreages. He was appointed by the Governor of Colorado to the State Board of Pharmacy and was its President in 1973. After selling his store, he packed up his family and various ponies, horses, cats, dogs, and farm equipment and moved to his beloved Red Granite Ranch in rural Livermore. He and his kids drove the 40+ mile one-way-trip every day to school and for afterschool activities, no matter how deep the snow. . He worked part time at independent Fort Collins pharmacies, maintaining his Pharmacy license for 48 years. In 1969 he joined the Nicol Realty team, and shortly thereafter, he, Larry McCrery and Harold Fisher became partners in F&M Real Estate. In 1987 he started Peterson Company Real Estate, specializing in retail pharmacies and farms, ranches and bare land. At the time of his death, he was an active real estate broker.
Growing up in rural Loveland, he never lost his love of agriculture. He had a milk cow, four 4H Catch-It-Calves, and as many as 1000 chickens at a time. When he was ten, during WWII, he raised a Victory Garden and had a commercial "chicken route" selling fryers and eggs. He had steers and horses and a dog or two always by his side. He credited his activities in 4H, the Boy Scouts and his parents for his work ethic and completing a job well done. He learned about service to others when he was 8, going to the Loveland Internment Camp for Italian POWs and handing out cigarettes and his mother's homemade cookies through the fences on Sundays. He worked at his dad's Pharmacy when he was young, earning ten cents an hour washing dishes in the soda fountain. In the summers during high school he picked cherries, worked in the Cherry Factory and planted trees for the BLM.
The major leagues were never in his future, nor was Hollywood or Jeopardy. Whether it was track, wrestling, football or basketball, school plays or student government, he was always a contributor, competitor and teammate.
His father having been a Rotarian, and with no Rotary Club in Golden, he joined the local Lions Club. Shortly after moving to Greeley, on February 8, 1958, he joined the Rotary Club of Greeley. In 1970, he joined the Rotary Club of Fort Collins and subsequently, the Rotary Club of Fort Collins Breakfast. He was a Club President and District Governor of Rotary International District 5440. Rotary became his passion and his family. His ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit led to projects all over the world as well as in Fort Collins through Rotary. His fundraising and salesmanship were unmatched; notably selling hundreds of boxes of peaches to fund a club project that has brought 30,000 dictionaries to third graders in PSD. Whenever there was a cause in need of a champion, Charlie would meet the challenge. Even when his physical limitations made it more difficult, he was there as the biggest cheerleader. He was referred to often as the energizer bunny. His high ethical standards were always evident in how he conducted his business dealings. He was an arbitrator for the Better Business Bureau and lived by Rotary's motto, 'Service Above Self', but more importantly by it's Four Way Test: Is it the TRUTH? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
He loved his CSU Rams, especially Women's Basketball and Volleyball.
He was a man of great faith and loved his Wednesday morning men's Bible Group. They gave him strength during his physical challenges, especially in the last few months.
Charlie was predeceased by his older brother, J. William "Bill" Peterson . He is survived by his wife, Susan, his sister, Nancy Peterson (Bob) Josserand, his children; Gary (Judy) Peterson, Bruce (Whitney) Peterson and Dana Belinski, six grandchildren; Dani Belinski, Chelsea (Brandon) Mossberg, Troy, Max and Amy Peterson, and Mariah Peterson as well as three great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name to The Rotary Foundation or The Rotary Club of Fort Collins Breakfast Charitable Foundation. Either should be sent to PO Box 272728, Fort Collins, CO, 80527.
A memorial service will be held at Timberline Church, 2908 South Timberline Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525 on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:30 AM.
A luncheon reception at the church will follow.
Published in The Coloradoan from June 30 to July 7, 2019