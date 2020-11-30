1/1
Charles Ray Dunn
Charles Ray Dunn

On Sunday, November 8, 2020, Charles Ray Dunn, loving husband, father and grandfather died peacefully at home at the age of 69. Charles was born on January 8, 1951 in Wellington, Texas to Gladys L. Carlisle and Cleburn R. Dunn. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Rockhurst College in 1972 and a Master of Arts from St. John's College in 1996. He taught in the Poudre School District for 25 years, the vast majority of which he spent as an English teacher and debate coach at Fort Collins High School. Charles is survived by his four children, Matthew, Mark, and Greg Dunn, Caitlyn Murphy-Dunn, and his wife, Cynthia "Lou" Louis, and her four children, Erin Arndt, Katherine Newman, Dustin Cresswell, Alexia Hearne, and 13 beloved grandchildren.

Charles was a kind and gentle soul. He was a great listener, and had a fantastic sense of humor. He taught these values to his children and generations of students who learned to love completely like he did, listen by being spell-bound to his stories, and who found humor in every circumstance by hearing his infectious laugh. Charles loved all living things. There's a mean snapping turtle somewhere in Kansas who is alive today despite his violent protests because Charles was the only traveler who cared enough to remove him from the road. Charles listened like you were the only one in the world and gave advice that you might not want to hear, but you needed to know. He helped many of us find within ourselves those gifts that make each of us special.

A memorial service will be held some time next Spring at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Pathways Hospice of Larimer County, or the Lewy Body Dementia Association.




Published in Coloradoan from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
